English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Discharges Sisodia, Vishwas, Bhushan in 2012 Case Related to Protest Over Coal Block Issue
In its order, the court noted that the protest was peaceful and the police lacked evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.
File photo of Manish Kumar Sisiodia.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday discharged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and their former party colleague Prashant Bhushan in a 2012 case of allegedly provoking protesters during a demonstration here on the coal block allocation issue.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to the accused who had staged the protest at the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi's 10-Janpath residence, Sisodia's lawyer Mohd Irshad said.
In its order, the court noted that the protest was peaceful and the police lacked evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.
The police had charged Bhushan, Sisodia and Vishwas with provoking people during the protest.
"Bhushan, Sisodia and Vishwas provoked their supporters and marched towards 10-Janpath. Despite warnings and use of water cannons, the crowd became more agitated and marched forward. Seven teargas shells were lobbed and as it did not help, mild force was used to contain them," the FIR had said.
The police had alleged that some of the protesters used the flag sticks to beat policemen besides damaging a DTC bus and deflating its tyre.
This was one of the five cases of rioting registered against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhushan, Sisodia, Vishas, Gopal Rai and several unnamed people after their protest on the coal block allocation issue.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the relief to the accused who had staged the protest at the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi's 10-Janpath residence, Sisodia's lawyer Mohd Irshad said.
In its order, the court noted that the protest was peaceful and the police lacked evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.
The police had charged Bhushan, Sisodia and Vishwas with provoking people during the protest.
"Bhushan, Sisodia and Vishwas provoked their supporters and marched towards 10-Janpath. Despite warnings and use of water cannons, the crowd became more agitated and marched forward. Seven teargas shells were lobbed and as it did not help, mild force was used to contain them," the FIR had said.
The police had alleged that some of the protesters used the flag sticks to beat policemen besides damaging a DTC bus and deflating its tyre.
This was one of the five cases of rioting registered against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhushan, Sisodia, Vishas, Gopal Rai and several unnamed people after their protest on the coal block allocation issue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...