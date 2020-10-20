News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Scribe Rajeev Sharma In Espionage Case

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Ranadenied the relief to Sharma on Monday, sayingthere wassufficiently grave and incriminating material available on record against him.

New Delhi:A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Ranadenied the relief to Sharma on Monday, sayingthere wassufficiently grave and incriminating material available on record against him.

The accused had approached the sessions court after a magisterial court order had rejected his bail plea. Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was “found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents”.

It said that the other two accused were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 20, 2020, 19:19 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...