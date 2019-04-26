English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Dismisses J&K Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik's Plea to Transfer Case
The High Court had earlier ordered the shifting of the trial involving the killing of an air force official in Srinagar to Jammu.
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik (Image:PTI).
Loading...
Srinagar: Justice Sanjay Gupta of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik to transfer the trial of a 30-year-old case against the separatist leader from Jammu to Srinagar.
The High Court had earlier ordered the shifting of the trial involving the killing of an air force official in Srinagar to Jammu.
Yasin Malik is an accused in the case against whom the trial is currently being held in Jammu.
The High Court had earlier ordered the shifting of the trial involving the killing of an air force official in Srinagar to Jammu.
Yasin Malik is an accused in the case against whom the trial is currently being held in Jammu.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Misspells His Name, Twitter Has a Field Day
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s Luxury Cars Auctioned at Rs 3.29 Crore, Says Enforcement Directorate
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results