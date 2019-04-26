Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Court Dismisses J&K Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik's Plea to Transfer Case

The High Court had earlier ordered the shifting of the trial involving the killing of an air force official in Srinagar to Jammu.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
Court Dismisses J&K Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik's Plea to Transfer Case
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik (Image:PTI).
Loading...
Srinagar: Justice Sanjay Gupta of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik to transfer the trial of a 30-year-old case against the separatist leader from Jammu to Srinagar.

The High Court had earlier ordered the shifting of the trial involving the killing of an air force official in Srinagar to Jammu.

Yasin Malik is an accused in the case against whom the trial is currently being held in Jammu.​
