Court Dismisses Plea by 'Heir' of Former Ruler of 'United Agra Province' on Qutub Row

PTI

Last Updated: September 20, 2022, 20:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Dismissing the application, Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar posted the matter for hearing arguments on the appeal on October 19. A detailed order in the matter is awaited. (File Photo)

On September 13, the court reserved the order on the intervention plea of Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh, who claimed he was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the 'United Province of Agra' and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the property at Qutub Minar

A court here on Tuesday dismissed an intervention application claiming the applicant was a necessary party to an appeal seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside Qutub Minar. On September 13, the court had reserved the order on the intervention plea of Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh, who claimed he was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the ‘United Province of Agra’ and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the property at Qutub Minar.

Dismissing the application, Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar posted the matter for hearing arguments on the appeal on October 19. A detailed order in the matter is awaited. The appeal in the present case is against a trial court order, dismissing the suit filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev, claiming that 27 temples were partly demolished by Qutubdin Aibak, a general in the army of Mohammad Gauri, and Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque was raised inside the complex by reusing the material.

first published:September 20, 2022, 20:44 IST
last updated:September 20, 2022, 20:44 IST