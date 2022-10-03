Court Extends CBI Custody of Businessman Vijay Nair in Delhi Excise Policy Case

A court here on Monday extended till October 6 the custodial interrogation of businessman Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused. Duty Magistrate Raghubir Singh extended Nair's custody on a plea moved by the CBI after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day custody.

Nair is a former CEO of an events management company and communication in charge of AAP. During the hearing, the CBI sought Nair’s custody for four more days, saying he was non-cooperative during the remand period. The probe agency said it needed further remand to confront Nair with some witnesses.

According to the prosecution, Nair, who is associated with Delhi's ruling AAP, entered into a criminal conspiracy with others, and in furtherance of the conspiracy, the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented. The motive, according to the prosecution, was to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a huge revenue loss to the government.

The CBI had registered an FIR against public servants and excise department officers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the FIR, the accused public servants were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions about the excise policy without securing the approval of the competent authority.

The intent of the accused was to extend undue favours to the liquor licensees for illegal pecuniary benefits, the FIR said.

