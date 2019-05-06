English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Extends Interim Protection For Chidambaram, Son Karti In Aircel-Maxis Case
The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
File photo of Congress senior leader P Chidambaram (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases by CBI and ED until May 30.
Special Judge OP Saini extended the protection after senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Chidambarams and making a request in this regard.
The request by the advocate was made after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agencies, sought more time to complete the probe.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
