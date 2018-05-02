English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Court Extends Interim Protection from Arrest to Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case
Special Judge OP Saini granted relief to the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to argue on Karti's application seeking anticipatory bail.
Karti Chidambaram, son of Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram at Patiala House Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 10 in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.
Special Judge OP Saini granted relief to the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to argue on Karti's application seeking anticipatory bail.
"A related matter is pending before the Supreme Court and that will be taken up for hearing on July 2," advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, said while seeking adjournment in the matter.
The submission was supported by the CBI counsel who requested the court to put up the matter for the next date.
The court had on April 16 granted interim relief to Karti till today after considering that both the investigative agencies had sought time to file their responses on his anticipatory bail plea.
Karti had filed a plea seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and the ED lodged cases in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
In September 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case. The agency had in June 2016 also issued notice to A Palaniappan, director of Chess Management Services, a company promoted by Karti.
Also Watch
Special Judge OP Saini granted relief to the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to argue on Karti's application seeking anticipatory bail.
"A related matter is pending before the Supreme Court and that will be taken up for hearing on July 2," advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, said while seeking adjournment in the matter.
The submission was supported by the CBI counsel who requested the court to put up the matter for the next date.
The court had on April 16 granted interim relief to Karti till today after considering that both the investigative agencies had sought time to file their responses on his anticipatory bail plea.
Karti had filed a plea seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and the ED lodged cases in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
In September 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case. The agency had in June 2016 also issued notice to A Palaniappan, director of Chess Management Services, a company promoted by Karti.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special