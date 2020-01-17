English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Court Extends Judicial Custody of 54 Involved in Violence During Anti-CAA Protests in Muzaffarnagar
Police has arrested 85 people in the district in connection with the arson and violence that broke out here during protests against the amended citizenship law on December 20 last year.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A court here has extended till January 28 the judicial custody of 54 people who were arrested for allegedly being involved in violence during anti-CAA protests. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav on Thursday extended the judicial custody through video conferencing.
