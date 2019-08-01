Court Extends Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri's Interim Protection from Arrest in Chopper Scam Case
The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till Monday, which was extended from time to time since then.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri who was summoned by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The interim protection from arrest to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri will continue till Friday as the hearing on his anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam remained inconclusive.
Special judge Arvind Kumar will resume hearing the arguments on Friday.
During Thursday's arguments, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Puri, told the court that his client was ready to appear before the ED whenever it wanted and that there was no need for his custodial interrogation.
Puri, chairman of Hindustan Power projects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.
Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now-scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland.
