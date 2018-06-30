GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Court Finds Former Jharkhand Minister Enos Ekka Guilty of Murder

The case pertains to the kidnapping of a teacher, Manoj Kumar, on November 26, 2014.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2018, 6:58 PM IST
Simdega (Jharkhand): A court here on Saturday found former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka guilty in a murder case.

Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Srivastav convicted Ekka under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 171F (undue influence at an election) of Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

The court will deliver the quantum of sentence on July 3.

The case pertains to the kidnapping of a teacher, Manoj Kumar, on November 26, 2014. His body was found near a school the next day.

The police had arrested Ekka, on November 27, 2014, from Thakurtoli in Simdega district, in connection with the case.

Ekka is a member of Jharkhand Party and is the MLA from Kolibera constituency.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
