Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah's Close Aide Hamid Ali Khan

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s close aide Hamid Ali Khan, who was arrested after a raid by the Anti-Corruption Branch last week. According to officials, an unlicensed weapon, Rs 12 lakh cash, and some cartridges were found in Ali’s premises.

Metropolitan Magistrate Snehil Sharma granted relief to Khan, saying the accused has been in custody since September 16, and no further recovery was effected from him. All the witnesses in the case were police witnesses, and a charge sheet or a supplementary charge sheet in the case will take considerable time, the court said.

“…Also accused is well-routed in society and he is no more required for the purpose of investigation related to this case and having regard to the nature of offence and period of punishment this court grants bail to accused Hamid Ali Khan as further custody will not serve any purpose,” it said. The court then directed the accused to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,000, along with two sureties of like amount.

Other conditions of the bail include that of the accused appearing before the investigating officer and the court, not offering inducement or extending threat to prosecution witnesses, and not leaving the territory of India. The Jamia Nagar police station had registered the FIR against Hamid Ali under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

