Court Grants Bail to American Aid Worker in Meghalaya

Shillong: A local court here Monday granted bail to an American aid worker, who was arrested last week for allegedly molesting a judicial magistrate at her home.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class D G Kharshiing granted bail to Theodore M Moallem with a condition that he would not leave the jurisdiction of the court and cooperate with the investigation, his counsel S K Joshi told PTI.

Moallem was granted bail with two sureties of Rs 30,000 each, he said.

The American has been in India for quite sometime and has aid organisations working in various states, besides being associated with an organisation for the blind people in Meghalaya.

Police arrested Moallem on Saturday, acting on an FIR lodged by the judicial magistrate, who accused him of molesting her on the previous night.

Moallem and his organisation had also filed a counter complaint against the magistrate for assaulting him inside the premises the family had rented out to the Blind Lead Trust here.

Another complaint was filed against the magistrate's mother by Blind Lead Trust director Jitendra Dkhar.

The magistrate and her mother own a five-storey building at the Lachumiere area of the city in which the ground floor was rented out to the organisation and three blind persons were occupying the rented rooms.