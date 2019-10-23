Court Grants Bail to Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill in Barmer Accident Case

Jodhpur: A Barmer court has granted bail to Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in an accident case during a National Rally Championship race in which a couple and their young son were killed last month.

The bail was granted by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Barmer.

"Since it was a bailable offence, police accepted his bail plea and produced him in the court on Saturday, where Magistrate Rajeshwar Bishnoi granted him bail," Gill's counsel Kailash Puri said.

Trial in the case will begin after the court reads out the charges to him, Puri said.

Police had registered a case against Gill and his co-driver under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving on public way).

Gill became the first motorsport driver to be conferred the Arjuna award earlier this year.

On September 21, during the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), Gill's car had hit a motorcycle, killing Narendra, his wife Pushpa and their son Jitendra.

Vamsi Merla, promoter of INRC, had alleged that despite repeated warnings highlighting the closure of the road during the competition, the villagers broke the barricades put in place. The rally was called off due to the incident.

