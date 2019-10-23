Court Grants Bail to Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill in Barmer Accident Case
Gill's counsel said that since it was a bailable offence, police accepted his bail plea and produced him in the court on Saturday, where Magistrate Rajeshwar Bishnoi granted him bail.
Gaurav Gill, Rally Racer, Team MRF. (Image: Tijo Thomas/News18.com)
Jodhpur: A Barmer court has granted bail to Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in an accident case during a National Rally Championship race in which a couple and their young son were killed last month.
The bail was granted by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Barmer.
"Since it was a bailable offence, police accepted his bail plea and produced him in the court on Saturday, where Magistrate Rajeshwar Bishnoi granted him bail," Gill's counsel Kailash Puri said.
Trial in the case will begin after the court reads out the charges to him, Puri said.
Police had registered a case against Gill and his co-driver under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving on public way).
Gill became the first motorsport driver to be conferred the Arjuna award earlier this year.
On September 21, during the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), Gill's car had hit a motorcycle, killing Narendra, his wife Pushpa and their son Jitendra.
Vamsi Merla, promoter of INRC, had alleged that despite repeated warnings highlighting the closure of the road during the competition, the villagers broke the barricades put in place. The rally was called off due to the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Wore His Team Blazer From 19 Years Ago, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Dada Swag'
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami