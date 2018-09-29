English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Grants Bail to Co-accused in Asaram Sexual Assault Case
HC observed that the prosecution failed to establish any direct link and evidence that Sanchita Gupta had sent the victim and her parents to Asaram.
Rajasthan high court suspends Asaram aide’s 20-year jail sentence. (File photo)
Loading...
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday suspended the sentence of a co-accused in Asaram sexual assault case and granted her bail, her lawyer said here.
Justice Vijay Bishnoi granted the relief to Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a trial court, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds each of Rs 1 lakh.
"She had challenged her sentence in the high court. The arguments on the appeal had completed on Wednesday and the court had reserved the order, said her counsel Mahesh Bora.
The high court observed that the prosecution failed to establish any direct link and evidence that Sanchita Gupta had sent the victim girl and her parents to self-styled godman and main accused Asaram in Jodhpur at Manai-based ashram, the lawyer said citing the court order.
"This sentence will remain suspended until the final disposal of her appeal pending in the high court. She will have to appear in the trial court once in a year, in January, until the disposal of the appeal, Bora said.
The court also observed that neither the girl nor her parents were in contact, whatsoever, with the applicant Shilpi after leaving the gurukul at Chhindwara where the victim girl studied, the lawyer said.
The trial court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment and another co-accused Sharad to 20 years. All of them have appealed in the high court.
Justice Vijay Bishnoi granted the relief to Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi, who was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a trial court, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds each of Rs 1 lakh.
"She had challenged her sentence in the high court. The arguments on the appeal had completed on Wednesday and the court had reserved the order, said her counsel Mahesh Bora.
The high court observed that the prosecution failed to establish any direct link and evidence that Sanchita Gupta had sent the victim girl and her parents to self-styled godman and main accused Asaram in Jodhpur at Manai-based ashram, the lawyer said citing the court order.
"This sentence will remain suspended until the final disposal of her appeal pending in the high court. She will have to appear in the trial court once in a year, in January, until the disposal of the appeal, Bora said.
The court also observed that neither the girl nor her parents were in contact, whatsoever, with the applicant Shilpi after leaving the gurukul at Chhindwara where the victim girl studied, the lawyer said.
The trial court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment and another co-accused Sharad to 20 years. All of them have appealed in the high court.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Two-time Champions ATK Handed Opening Day Defeat by Kerala Blasters
- Tanushree Dutta: Haven't Received Any Legal Notice From Nana Patekar
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...