Court Grants Bail to MBA Student Arrested in Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA student and anti-CAA activist associated with women's collective Pinjra Tod, in a case related to communal violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta granted the relief to Fatima on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount.

Fatima, an MBA student, was arrested for allegedly instigating a crowd of protestors that led to riots in the area. According to the FIR, she, along with others, allegedly instigated a crowd to block the road near Jaffrabad metro station on February 22 to protest against the CAA and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The court granted the relief to the woman activist, arrested on April 9, on the ground of parity as three co-accused in the case, including Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) member Shafoora Zargar, have been granted bail in the case.

It directed Fatima to participate in the investigation and to regularly appear before the court as and when required to do so.

It said that as and when the court starts its regular functioning, the accused shall produce surety of the like amount within seven days.

Fatima was also arrested in a separate case related to northeast Delhi violence in which JCC member Meeran Haider, Zargar and suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing for the police, opposed the bail application saying the allegations were serious in nature and the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Advocate Mehhmood Pracha, appearing for Fatima, told the court that she has been falsely implicated in the rioting case and other co-accused have been granted bail earlier.

The FIR has booked the activist for the offences under sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing a public servant from doing his duty), 188 (disobedience to order), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 283 ( danger or obstruction in public way), 109 (Abetment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.