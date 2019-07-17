Court Grants Divorce to Man for 'Mental Cruelty' After Wife Sends SMS Accusing Him of Adultery

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted a divorce to a man whose wife resorted to fake messages and character assassination. The objectionable message, which was sent through their son, said he was living with another woman in the US and also had a child.

The court ruled on the husband’s appeal that the incident amounts to “mental cruelty”. The Bench was also told by the husband that the wife allegedly started treating him with cruelty “as she refused to cook meals and forced him to live separately from his parents”, Tribune India reported.

“This kind of SMS which attacked the character of the appellant-husband also constitutes the ingredient of mental cruelty for which the appellant deserves a decree of divorce,” the Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill said, challenging the judgment and decree passed in May 2013 by a Sonepat family court.

The couple solemnised in February 1997 and was blessed with a child.