English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Jails Kolkata Doctor for Sexually Assaulting 8-year-old
Following investigation, including examination of witnesses, medical report and statement of the child, charge sheet was filed before the court.
Representative Image/ Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Kolkata: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a homoeopathy doctor to five-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a clinic in south Kolkata's Beniapukur.
Describing the act as inhuman and barbaric, additional district and sessions judge at Sealdah Court Jimut Bahan Biswas sentenced doctor Partha Hue under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), 2012.
The court noted that the doctor had taken the girl into his chamber, keeping her grandmother outside, and had sexually assaulted her on September 19 last year, when she was taken to the clinic for stomach pain.
A complaint was lodged with the Beniapukur police station on September 24 by the child's mother, public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.
Following investigation, including examination of witnesses, medical report and statement of the child, charge sheet was filed before the court.
The accused claimed to be innocent and that he has been falsely implicated. The court found the doctor to be guilty and sentenced him to five-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.
The court also directed the West Bengal government to pay Rs 4 lakh to the survivor under provisions of Victim Compensation Scheme of Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with that of POCSO Act.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Describing the act as inhuman and barbaric, additional district and sessions judge at Sealdah Court Jimut Bahan Biswas sentenced doctor Partha Hue under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), 2012.
The court noted that the doctor had taken the girl into his chamber, keeping her grandmother outside, and had sexually assaulted her on September 19 last year, when she was taken to the clinic for stomach pain.
A complaint was lodged with the Beniapukur police station on September 24 by the child's mother, public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.
Following investigation, including examination of witnesses, medical report and statement of the child, charge sheet was filed before the court.
The accused claimed to be innocent and that he has been falsely implicated. The court found the doctor to be guilty and sentenced him to five-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.
The court also directed the West Bengal government to pay Rs 4 lakh to the survivor under provisions of Victim Compensation Scheme of Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with that of POCSO Act.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titans Review: A Mix of Noir and Rib-cracking Action Makes this DC Show on Netflix Worth a Watch
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Daughter Riddhima Shares Throwback Photos on Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's 39th Wedding Anniversary
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results