Court Notices Cover Main Gate of Azam Khan's Residence in Rampur, Image Goes Viral

84 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, which includes 30 cases of land grabbing over allegations he had illegally acquired farmer's lands during the setting up of Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Updated:September 24, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Court Notices Cover Main Gate of Azam Khan's Residence in Rampur, Image Goes Viral
The police are said to have stuck the notices on the gate since no one had appeared in the 27 cases. (Image : ANI)
Lucknow: The entry gate of the residence of Rampur MP Azam Khan was covered with notices in connection to cases registered against the senior Samajwadi Party leader. The notices have been served against Azam Khan, his son and MLA Abdullah and his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Tanzeem Fatima.

A picture of the gate covered with the notices has gone viral on social media. The police are said to have stuck the notices on the gate since no one had appeared in the 27 cases.

As of now, 84 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, which includes 30 cases of land grabbing over allegations he had illegally acquired farmer's lands during the setting up of Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.

"During the investigation of the cases police usually calls the accused people to know their side of the story. But till now no one has appeared so far in the 27 cases that are being investigated and hence notice were stuck on the gate of the residence of the accused. If an accused is not present to receive the notice then they are usually stuck on the house of the accused. Most of the cases are registered in Azim Nagar Police station,” Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh said.

However, after the photo went viral on social media, the notices were removed and security personnel were deployed. It is not yet clear who had actually removed the notices from Azam Khan’s residence.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party patriarch and former CM of the state Mulayam Singh Yadav in a press conference in Lucknow had said that the Rampur MP Azam Khan was being targeted unnecessarily by the government. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called for a state-wide stir against the government's treatment of Khan.

Yadav was referring to the numerous cases of land-grabbing and book theft against the lawmaker. He reflected on Khan's "humble background" and lauded him for promoting education and setting up the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which is at the heart of the controversy surrounding the MP.

