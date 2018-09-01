GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Court Orders Asaram's Son Narayan Sai to Pay Alimony to Estranged Wife

Sai’s wife Shilpi Harpalan had approached the court against her husband in 2015, accusing him of domestic violence and having extramarital affairs and sought Rs 80,000 per month as maintenance.

News18

Updated:September 1, 2018, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Court Orders Asaram's Son Narayan Sai to Pay Alimony to Estranged Wife
Self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai.
Loading...
Indore: A family court on Saturday ordered jailed self-styled godman Asaram’s son Narayan Sai to pay Rs 50,000 a month as alimony to his estranged wife.

Sai’s wife Shilpi Harpalani, a resident of Khajrana in Indore, had approached the court against her husband in 2015, accusing him of domestic violence and having extramarital affairs and sought Rs 80,000 per month as maintenance.

In its verdict on Saturday, the court said the order comes into force from January 2018 and Sai thus needs to pay Rs 4 lakh as arrears to his wife.

Harpalani had approached the police in Indore after Asaram and his son landed in trouble on charges of sexual assaults. She had accused Sai of maintaining physical relations with several women in front of her, causing her unbearable mental trauma. She said Sai entered into an extramarital affair with a ‘sadhvi’, impregnated her and then married her illegally. She claimed that the ‘sadhvi’ lived in Rajasthan with her son.

Harpalani, who has accused Asaram and his son of fooling people, had recently claimed that she received threat calls and was pressured to withdraw the case against her husband.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 30
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 69
Loading...