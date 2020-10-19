Court Orders FIR Against Four Relatives Of Nishad Party's MLA for 'Beating Woman': Police

A man and his three sons related to jailed Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra have been booked by the Bhadohi police on court orders on allegations that they beat up a woman relative of the lawmaker after barging into her house in August this year. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the case against lawmaker’s relative Krishna Mohan Tewari and his three sons were registered on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar. The court gave the order on a petition by Mishra’s another relative Pushplata Misra that Tiwari and his three sons, armed with lathis and swords, had barged into her house on August 19 and had forced her to sign on two stamp papers and snatched her gold chain before leaving, said Singh.

The case against Tiwari and his three sons — Ram Kamal, Surya Kamal and Neel Kamal was registered on Friday at Gopiganj police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, said the SP. Earlier on a complaint by Tiwari, MLA Vijay Mishra, his MLC wife Ram Lali and son Vishnu Mishra were booked by Bhadohi police on August 4 on charges of various penal offences, including land-grabbing.

Vijay Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and is presently lodged in Agra jail. MLA Mishra and his two sons were also booked by police on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer in 2014 and 2015.

Bhadohi SP Singh had on Sunday said the singer alleged that in 2014 Mishra had called her to his house for a programme when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke about the incident. She also alleged that in 2015, she was again raped by the MLA at a hotel in Varanasi, the SP said, adding she further claimed that once after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but, both of them raped her before taking her back.

The singer lodged a complaint at Gopiganj police station on Sunday after she came to know that Mishra was lodged in Agra jail in connection with a case involving land grabbing. His wife and his son are co-accused in the case. Mishra was shifted to Agra central jail from Chitrakoot jail around three weeks back.

