Court Orders Investigation in Deputy CM Maurya Alleged Fake Degree Case, Seeks Report in One Week

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Prayagraj Court has ordered a preliminary inquiry in the alleged fake degree case of the state’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday. The court has sought a report in a week after conducting a preliminary inquiry from SHO Cantt.

Along with this, the court has also ordered an inquiry into the matter of obtaining a petrol pump on a fake certificate of high school. Deputy CM was accused of attaching fake certificates in election affidavits and similarly, he was alleged to have obtained a petrol pump from Indian Oil on fake high school certificates.

The ACJM court has given this order on the basis of the decision of the Supreme Court of Priyanka Srivastava v State of UP.

RTI activist and senior BJP leader Diwakar Tripathi had filed an application and had made serious allegations against Maurya. In the application, a demand was made to cancel the election of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on this basis and also cancel the allotment of the petrol pump.

In the application, it was said that Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had contested elections twice from the city (West) assembly constituency in the year 2007, he also contested assembly elections from Sirathu in 2012 and from Phulpur Lok Sabha in 2014.

According to Diwakar Tripathi, he had sought action by giving applications from the local police station and SSP to various ministries of the UP government and the central government, but due to no action, he had to approach the court.

