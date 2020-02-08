Court Orders Salary of Cop to be Stopped for Not Appearing in SP Leader's Murder Case Hearing
Sub-inspector Deepak Malik is the investigating officer in the case and has not appeared in court to record his statement till now despite repeated issuing of warrants.
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar (UP) A special court in Meerut has ordered police to stop disbursing the salary of a sub-inspector for not appearing in court in connection with Samajwadi Party leader Muzaffar Rana's murder case.
Sub-inspector Deepak Malik is the investigating officer in the case and has not appeared in court to record his statement till now despite repeated issuing of warrants.
Apart from halting salary payment, special court judge Pankej Mishra on Friday also issued another arrest warrant against Malik asking him to be produced before it on February 19.
According to public prosecutor Sirajuddin Alvi, former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kadir Rana, his brother ex-MLA Noor Saleem Rana among others are facing trial in the murder case.
SP leader Muzaffar Rana was shot dead during local body elections at a polling station here on October 28, 2006.
Later, the case was shifted to the Meerut court from Muzaffarnagar by the Allahabad High Court in 2007 after a plea by the victim's family.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Begin Valentine's Week with a Vacation
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable