Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Court Permits SIT to Collect Voice Samples of Chinmayanand, Law Student in Connection with Extortion Case

The SIT had on Thursday moved an application for collecting their voice samples, besides those of three youths who were charged with demanding extortion from the BJP leader.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Court Permits SIT to Collect Voice Samples of Chinmayanand, Law Student in Connection with Extortion Case
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.

Shahjahanpur: A local court on Saturday permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to collect voice samples of former Union minister Chinmayanand and the law student who accused him of raping her.

The SIT had on Thursday moved an application for collecting their voice samples, besides those of three youths who were charged with demanding extortion from the BJP leader.

After hearing the counsels, Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh, who had reserved his order on Friday, gave permission to take the five of them to Lucknow for the purpose.

The law student's counsel, Anoop Trivedi, said he and others had objected to SIT's application seeking permission to collect the samples, saying that if required, it should have been sought within the stipulated time of 15 days.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MLC Jayesh Prasad on Saturday held a press conference, accusing the top Congress leadership of hatching a conspiracy to defame the Yogi Adityanath government in connection with the case.

"The top leadership of the Congress has been working on a plan since the past few months to defame the government. I have proof to prove my point," said Jayesh, who is the cousin of Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasad.

Responding to a question, Jayesh claimed Jitin Prasad was a tool of the Congress in this task.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram