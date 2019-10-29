Court Pulls Up Telangana Govt for Failing to Meet Bus Employees' Demands as Stir Enters Day 25

Hyderabad: Pulling up the Telangana government over the handling of bus employees’ strike, the High Court on Tuesday rapped the TRS government saying that if a hundred crore could be spent on the Huzurnagar bypoll, why was not even half of this amount not spent to end the bus employees’ stir.

The court hit out at the state government and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation management for misguiding it on ED committee report and other issues related to the indefinite strike which entered 25th day on Tuesday.

The case will now be heard at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, even though the government had sought two days’ time. RTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma and finance secretary have been directed to turn up with complete details for the hearing.

Advocate General Prasad has informed that the bifurcation of the RTC is yet to be completed by the Centre. Of the Rs 1,099 crore arrears, Telangana has to get 42 percent, he said. The court expressed displeasure when AG informed the Court that the government has so far given Rs 4,235 crore to the RTC but is is not a position to pay Rs 50 crore to meet four of 26 demands of the protesting employees.

The court said that the government gave bank guarantee for Rs 850 crore and needs to offer complete details of arrears and financial implications despite paying Rs 4,235 crore.

The court said that the officials are deliberately misguiding it on key issues, including finance secretary report, ED committee report, loans and arrears..

Earlier, at Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has held a review meeting with transport minister P Ajay Kumar, AG and officials ahead of court hearing.

JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy said that they are ready to resolve the imbroglio through talks and appealed the RTC workers to avoid taking extreme steps.

HC adjourned RTC Strike case to November 1 and sought details on RTC strike by October 31.

It also gave permission to RTC Unions JAC to hold a public meeting at Saroornagar stadium on October 30 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

