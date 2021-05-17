Court Pulls Up Telangana Govt For Less Testing, Calls for Stricter Curbs to Control Covid-19 Spread

Hyderabad High court on Monday rapped up the Telangana government for sluggish Covid-19 testing as the state collected less than 1 lakh swabs. The slow testing speed comes at a time when the state, like the other parts of the country, is in the middle of a disastrous second wave of coronavirus.

The court heard a case attended by health director Srimivas Rao, DGP Mahender Reddy, and CPs of three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda-Anjani Kumar, Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagvat, respectively.

The health director and DGP presented their versions through reports on checking virus spread and strict imposition of night curfew and lockdown. Hearing the case on covid-19 cases and measures taken to keep the situation in check, the court expressed discontent on the daily tests.

The court instructed the government and officials to conduct more tests and break the chain by imposing lockdown and stricter curbs.

The court directed government to set up a task force to check violations in private hospitals.

Health director Srimivas Rao informed that the government is not lagging behind in conducting the tests every day. Rao said that Telangana conducted average 69185 tests from May 1 to 14.

Telangana on Monday logged 3,961new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 5,32,784 cases, while the toll rose to 2,985 with 30 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 631, followed by

Medchal Malkajgiri (258) and Rangareddy (257).

The state has 49,341 active cases and over 62,000 samples were tested.

Total recoveries were at 4,80,458, with 5,559 people being cured.

