Court Refuses To Confirm Bail Of ZP Official In Agitation Case

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has refused to confirm the bail granted by a magistrate court to Palghar Zilla Parishad vice president Nilesh Sambre in a case of an agitation led by him in August against poor condition of roads in the district. Sambre had approached the Thane district sessions court for confirmation of the temporary bail granted to him by a magistrate court at Wada in Palghar.

He and 22 others were arrested for squatting on the highway between Wada and Bhiwandi (in Thane) and shouting slogans, which disrupted traffic for four hours. They were later granted bail by the Wada court.

Additional Sessions JudgeHemant Patwardhan in his order on Friday confirmed the bail granted to 22 other accused in the case. However, the judge refused to confirm Sambre’s bail and ordered him to surrender before police within four days.

“It is apparent on record that accused no. 8 Nilesh Sambre actedasaleader, conveyor of the entire agitation while knowingthathedidnotobtain permission for it from the police authorities concerned,” the court observed. Despite being aware of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, he not only instigated other applicants to gather at a particular spot, but further instigated them to agitate unauthorizedly, the court said.

