Court Rejects Bail Applications of 2 Accused in Extortion Case Involving Rape Accused Chinmayanand

Pramod Tewari, the counsel of three accused Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin, had moved the bail applications earlier in the court of District Judge Ram Babu who rejected the pleas of Vikram and Sachin.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.

Shahjahanpur (UP): A local court on Thursday rejected bail applications of two accused in an extortion case involving former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Pramod Tewari, the counsel of three accused Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin, had moved the bail applications earlier in the court of District Judge Ram Babu who rejected the pleas of Vikram and Sachin.

The counsel requested for fixing another date for hearing the bail application of Sanjay and the court fixed October 15 for the same. Om Singh, the counsel of Chinmayanand, had filed a case against the trio for demanding "rangdari' of Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader through WhatsApp.

The SIT probing the case also booked the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, along with the three youths.

