Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused In Bhajan Singer's Murder Case

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A court in Kairana has rejected the bail plea of Himanshu Saini allegedly involved in the murder of Bhajan singer Ajay Pathak and his family in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The singer, his wife Neha (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with sharp-edged weapons at their home in Punjabi Colony in the district on December 31 last year. The body of the singer’s 10-year-old son was found the following day in a car in Haryana’s Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns, according to police.

The district judge rejected the bail application of Saini on Tuesday. Saini had confessed to have committed the ghastly crime over some monetary dispute with Pathak, police said. .

