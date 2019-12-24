Court Seeks Response of Delhi Police on Bail Pleas of 6 Accused in Daryaganj Violence Case

New Delhi: A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.

A magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody.

