Court Seeks Response of Delhi Police on Bail Pleas of 6 Accused in Daryaganj Violence Case
A magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody.
Police personnel attempt to douse a burning vehicle torched allegedly by protestors during a rally against CAA in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Friday (PTI)
New Delhi: A court on Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.
-
