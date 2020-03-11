Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Court Sends Man to 14-day Judicial Custody in Delhi Violence Case

According to police, violence took place near Shiv Vihar area on February 24 during which the accused and several others pelted stones, ransacked and torched shops.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Court Sends Man to 14-day Judicial Custody in Delhi Violence Case
Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Representative Image: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded a 27-year-old man to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of a sweet shop worker whose mutilated body was found in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri during the communal violence in the district last month.

Chief metropolitan magistrate, Karkardooma sent Mohammad Shahnawaz to jail till March 24. He was produced before the court as his two-day police custody ended on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Dilbar Negi (22), was allegedly burnt by a mob after severing his limbs.

According to police, violence took place near Shiv Vihar area on February 24 during which the accused and several others pelted stones, ransacked and torched shops.

The accused set afire a bookstore and a sweet shop godown along with other rioters.

Two days later, Negi's body was found near the shop.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rioting and murder.

The violence in northeast Delhi claimed 53 lives and left over 200 people injured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram