Court Sends Ratul Puri to Six Day ED Custody in Money Laundering Case Related to VVIP Chopper Scam
The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.
File photo of Ratul Puri. (Image: News18Hindi)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to 6-day ED custody in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent Puri to ED's custody till September 11, noting that the agency has sought his custodial interrogation to unearth the source and end use of tainted money. The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday arrested Puri and he was sent to one day judicial custody.
