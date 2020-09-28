INDIA

Court Sends Scribe Rajeev Sharma to Judicial Custody in Espionage Case

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma

The judge also sent two co-accused in the case – a Chinese woman and a Nepaleseman – to judicial custody after they were produced before him, Sharma's advocate Adish Aggarwala said.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, to judicial custody, his lawyer said. The judge also sent two co-accused in the case – a Chinese woman and a Nepaleseman – to judicial custody after they were produced before him, Sharma's advocate Adish Aggarwala said.

While producing them before the judge on Sunday night, the investigating officer told the court that the accused were not required for further custodial interrogation, the lawyer said. The Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".

It said that the other two accused were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

