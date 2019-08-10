Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Daughter in Assam

The nine-year-old girl was regularly raped by her father for two years after the death of her mother. The incident came to light when the victim fled her residence on April 24, 2017 and narrated her agony to two nurses at a government hospital.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Daughter in Assam
Representative image.
Loading...

Nagaon (Assam): A court in Assam's Nagaon district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor daughter for two years.

Additional District and Session Court judge Aminur Rahman on Friday found the accused guilty under Section 6 of POCSO Act and handed him the life sentence, besides slapping a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The judge also directed the District Legal Service Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim, said special public prosecutor, Manashjyoti Neog.

The nine-year-old girl was regularly raped by her father for two years after the death of her mother.

The incident came to light when the victim fled her residence on April 24, 2017 and narrated her agony to two nurses at a government hospital here.

The nurses, in turn, contacted the Child Line which rescued the girl and lodged a complaint at the Morikolong Police Outpost.

The case was transferred to Nagaon Sadar Police Station which submitted the charge sheet in 37 days, a police officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram