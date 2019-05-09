English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Summons Tihar Jail Officials After Michel Says He Lost 16 Kg
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper scam complained of inmates defecating in the open in the prison and asking him to do so too.
File photo of AgustaWestland 'middleman' Christian Michel.
Noida: A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Tihar Jail authorities after Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, accused jail officials of serving him boiled food which he said had made him lose 16 kg.
Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar summoned the jail authorities to appear in the court on Friday.
Michel said he had asked for European breakfast, which he said was declined. He added that he was being "treated like a monkey in a zoo".
Michel also complained of inmates defecating in the open in the prison and asking him to do so too.
And when he appealed for interim bail of seven days to celebrate Easter with his family, that request too was declined by the Special CBI judge, he said.
