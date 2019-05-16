Take the pledge to vote

Court Takes Cognisance of Complaint Against Kamal Haasan for 'Godse First Hindu Extremist' Remark

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand posted the matter for August 2 when the statement of complainant Vishnu Gupta will be recorded.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Court Takes Cognisance of Complaint Against Kamal Haasan for 'Godse First Hindu Extremist' Remark
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, a "Hindu extremist".

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand posted the matter for August 2 when the statement of complainant Vishnu Gupta will be recorded.

The complainant has sought Haasan's prosecution for alleged offences punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, language etc) and 295-A (outrage religious feelings by insulting religion etc).

The offences are punishable with three-year imprisonment or fine, or both.
