English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi on June 7
The court was hearing the complaint filed by an advocate, who has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce on June 7 its order on a complaint seeking that an FIR be lodged under the sedition charge against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after hearing arguments from the complainant.
The court was hearing the complaint filed by an advocate, who has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
In his complaint, advocate Joginder Tuli said, "The statement of the accused amounts to dissatisfaction amongst army and paramilitary forces and compelling them to think that the Prime Minister and the government is encashing on their sacrifice and using such sacrifices for political gain."
The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.
It had told the court that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed.
Tuli said he had filed a complaint in October 2016 but the police did not take any action.
The complaint referred to the Congress leader's speech delivered at a public meeting here where he had said Modi was hiding behind the blood of soldiers and exploiting their sacrifices.
On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong."
The plea before the trial court said the words used in Rahul's speech amounted to shaming democratic country like India and if democracy has to survive, there should be some restrictions on the people talking against the country.
It sought directions to the Delhi police to register the FIR under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or other sections of the law.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after hearing arguments from the complainant.
The court was hearing the complaint filed by an advocate, who has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.
In his complaint, advocate Joginder Tuli said, "The statement of the accused amounts to dissatisfaction amongst army and paramilitary forces and compelling them to think that the Prime Minister and the government is encashing on their sacrifice and using such sacrifices for political gain."
The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Gandhi.
It had told the court that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed.
Tuli said he had filed a complaint in October 2016 but the police did not take any action.
The complaint referred to the Congress leader's speech delivered at a public meeting here where he had said Modi was hiding behind the blood of soldiers and exploiting their sacrifices.
On October 6, 2016, Rahul, while addressing the meeting after completion of his 'Kisan Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh, had said: "You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong."
The plea before the trial court said the words used in Rahul's speech amounted to shaming democratic country like India and if democracy has to survive, there should be some restrictions on the people talking against the country.
It sought directions to the Delhi police to register the FIR under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or other sections of the law.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Plans to Turn Producer, has Locked the First Film to be Made Under her Banner
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results