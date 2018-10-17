English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court to Hear MJ Akbar's Criminal Defamation Case on Thursday
MJ Akbar on Wednesday tendered his resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs.
File photo of MJ Akbar.
New Delhi: MJ Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday in the Patiala House court here.
Akbar on Wednesday tendered his resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs.
His lawyer Sandeep Kapur of law firm Karanjawala & Co said that the private criminal defamation case will come up for hearing on Thursday before additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal.
The lawyer also forwarded the brief resignation letter of Akbar who was associated with several media houses in the past.
"Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minster Smt Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country," Akbar said in his letter.
Kapur said since the matter is subjudice, the law will take its own course.
"Since we have already filed the defamation case, we will pursue it in the court," he said.
Akbar on Monday had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani alleging she "wilfully" and "maliciously" made imputations against him with the ulterior motive of maligning his reputation and political standing.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
