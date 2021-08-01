Court Upholds CBI's Probe That Ruled Out Foul Play in Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident

A Delhi court has upheld the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor’s accident in 2019. In 2019, the rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were travelling in a car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Pursuant to this, a murder case was filed against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was also awarded life-term imprisonment for raping the minor survivor, and nine others after her family filed a complaint alleging “conspiracy" behind the accident.

District and sessions judge took cognisance of the offences against truck driver Ashish, Sengar and his eight alleged associates.

“There are no grounds to suspect the fidelity, accuracy, and sincerity of the probe conducted by CBI,” the judge said, according to a report by Times of India.

In June this year, the Unnao rape victim had written to the President, prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh CM, demanding that the BJP change its candidate for the post of the zila panchayat chairman here as he is “very close" to jailed former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The rape victim also claimed danger to her life if the BJP gives ticket to Arun Singh, who held the post of the Nawabganj block panchayat chief. The elections for the post of the zila panchayat chairman are scheduled for July 3.

The BJP has denied the charge, with its district president Raj Kishore Rawat saying the allegations may be a part of a “conspiracy" by the Opposition. Sengar, a former BJP MLA from Unnao’s Bangarmau seat, was accused of rape by the victim in 2017. A Delhi court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment in the case in December 2019.

She alleged, ‘The BJP government is still supporting Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Arun Singh is very close to Sengar. My entire family has been destroyed by Sengar. If Arun Singh gets the ticket, it will increase danger to my life. “It is my demand from the party and the government to withdraw Arun Singh’s name and declare someone else as its candidate," the rape victim said, adding that she has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding this.

