‘Courtesy Call, No Plan to Enter Politics Again’: Superstar Rajinikanth on Meeting TN Governor

Amid speculations over his meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday, actor Rajinikanth called it “a courtesy call” and said he had “no intention to enter politics again”.

“It was just a courtesy call. We spoke for 20-30 minutes. He is someone who has lived in North India. Now, he is very impressed with Tamil Nadu, the honesty of the people here. He is especially impressed with the spiritual spirit of the state,” said the superstar.

When asked if political issues were discussed, he said, “We did talk about political issues, but I cannot give details of that.”

The actor said the governor told him that “he was ready to do anything for the betterment of Tamil Nadu”.

He refused to comment on the goods and services tax (GST) hike.

Governor Ravi and Thiru. Rajinikanth, @rajinikanth had a delightful meeting today at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/zQ3wj8VibS — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 8, 2022

POLITICAL ROLE

Rajinikanth had on December 29, 2020, announced he will not take the political plunge and launch a party as declared earlier.

However, Rajinikanth’s associate and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian had later said that the actor didn’t say he would never enter politics, he said he would not jump into poll fray now and that he has also not disbanded the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

In June 2021, Rajinikanth dissolved his quasi-political outfit RMM and reduced it to its earlier status of a fan club, shutting the door even firmly on his political ambitions.

