Courts Are 'Unnecessarily Delaying' Ram Temple Hearing, Says RSS
The hearing on Ram temple is now scheduled to begin January next year after the Supreme Court rejected a clutch of pleas last week seeking the matter be taken up expeditiously.
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh feels that the courts are “unnecessarily delaying the matter” in the Ram Janmabhoomi tile suit when the issues in question now is only about “acquisition of land and construction of temple”.
Addressing media at the beginning of the three-day RSS national executive meeting in Thane, Sangh joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya quoted an affidavit given by the central government before the Supreme Court in 1994, which he claims proves that mosque was forcibly built at the disputed site.
“Now the question is only about acquisition of land and construction of temple. The court is unnecessarily delaying the matter,” Vaidya said.
The hearing on Ram temple is now scheduled to begin January next year after the Supreme Court rejected a clutch of pleas last week seeking the matter be taken up expeditiously. The saffron outfits have been vociferously demanding that the government intervene by promulgation of an ordinance for the acquisition of the disputed land.
Vaidya, however, added that the dispute should not be seen as a communal strife between two communities. “Babar was a conqueror…If he wanted a place to offer namaz he could have done it anywhere. But he was an invader,” he said
Recalling the SC ruling on masjid not being integral to Islam, he said, “The court recently ruled that the masjid is not integral to Islam. The Islamic scholars say the same thing. The mosque on the land was built by force, but namaz at a place acquired by force is not qubool.”
He referred to the Somanth temple, which was reconstructed in Chalukya style of Hindu temple architecture and completed in May 1951. The reconstruction was completed by Vallabhbhai Patel. “It is about the pride of the country, it is not a question of religion,” said Vaidya referring to the Ram temple issue.
More than 300 hundred delegates from across the country will be participating in the RSS executive which will also discuss ways and means to train its cadre in disaster management.
