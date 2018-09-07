English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Courts Can Punish Only Crime, Not 'Sin': Justice Nariman on Section 377 Verdict
Justice Nariman emphasised that Section 377 was the product of the Victorian era, with its attendant puritanical moral values and emphasised that Constitutional morality is what mattered.
(Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in partially striking down Section 377, punctuated "constitutional morality" instead of "societal morality", and said courts on earth can punish only crime, not sin.
"Sin is not punishable on earth by Courts set up by the State but elsewhere; crime alone is punishable on earth," underlined Justice Rohinton F Nariman, penning down his separate judgment.
He emphasised that Section 377 was the product of the Victorian era, with its attendant puritanical moral values.
"Victorian morality must give way to constitutional morality as has been recognised in many of our judgments. Constitutional morality is the soul of the Constitution," said Justice Nariman.
According to the judge, the rationale for Section 377, namely Victorian morality, has long gone and there is no reason to continue with it.
Justice Nariman quoted from an article of US judge Holmes: "A law merely for the sake of continuing with the law when the rationale of such law has long since disappeared".
The judge also addressed an argument made by some religious organisations against intervention by the apex court in the determination of the validity of Section 377.
While the contention was made that it should be left to the government and the Parliament to decide, Justice Nariman shot it down.
"The very purpose of the fundamental rights chapter in the Constitution of India is to withdraw the subject of liberty and dignity of the individual and place such subject beyond the reach of majoritarian governments so that constitutional morality can be applied by this Court to give effect to the rights, among others, of ‘discrete and insular’ minorities," he said.
Justice Nariman added that one such minority has knocked on the doors of this Court as this Court is the custodian of the fundamental rights of citizens.
"These fundamental rights do not depend upon the outcome of elections. And, it is not left to majoritarian governments to prescribe what shall be orthodox in matters concerning social morality," he said.
The judge described the fundamental rights chapter in the Indian Constitution as the "north star" in the universe of constitutionalism in India.
"Constitutional morality always trumps any imposition of a particular view of social morality by shifting and different majoritarian regimes," held Justice Nariman.
His views on constitutional morality found resonance in the judgments, separately authored by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
"Sin is not punishable on earth by Courts set up by the State but elsewhere; crime alone is punishable on earth," underlined Justice Rohinton F Nariman, penning down his separate judgment.
He emphasised that Section 377 was the product of the Victorian era, with its attendant puritanical moral values.
"Victorian morality must give way to constitutional morality as has been recognised in many of our judgments. Constitutional morality is the soul of the Constitution," said Justice Nariman.
According to the judge, the rationale for Section 377, namely Victorian morality, has long gone and there is no reason to continue with it.
Justice Nariman quoted from an article of US judge Holmes: "A law merely for the sake of continuing with the law when the rationale of such law has long since disappeared".
The judge also addressed an argument made by some religious organisations against intervention by the apex court in the determination of the validity of Section 377.
While the contention was made that it should be left to the government and the Parliament to decide, Justice Nariman shot it down.
"The very purpose of the fundamental rights chapter in the Constitution of India is to withdraw the subject of liberty and dignity of the individual and place such subject beyond the reach of majoritarian governments so that constitutional morality can be applied by this Court to give effect to the rights, among others, of ‘discrete and insular’ minorities," he said.
Justice Nariman added that one such minority has knocked on the doors of this Court as this Court is the custodian of the fundamental rights of citizens.
"These fundamental rights do not depend upon the outcome of elections. And, it is not left to majoritarian governments to prescribe what shall be orthodox in matters concerning social morality," he said.
The judge described the fundamental rights chapter in the Indian Constitution as the "north star" in the universe of constitutionalism in India.
"Constitutional morality always trumps any imposition of a particular view of social morality by shifting and different majoritarian regimes," held Justice Nariman.
His views on constitutional morality found resonance in the judgments, separately authored by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 iReel Awards 2018: Sacred Games Gets Most Wins, But Web Series are The Real Victor
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
- Burt Reynolds, Hollywood Star of 'Deliverance', 'The Longest Yard' Fame, Passes Away at 82
- Television Actor Payal Chakraborty Found Hanging in Hotel Room, Suicide Suspected
- Decriminalising Section 377: Will the LGBTQ Community Still be Asked these Bizarre Questions?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...