Courts Must Tread with Caution in Matters of Religion and Religious Practices: SC on Sabarimala Issue

New Delhi: In matters of religion and religious practices, courts must tread with caution. This is the inherent message of the majority judgment by the Supreme Court in the Sabrimala case on Thursday as it accepted that its own judgment on women’s entry may need a relook.

Authored by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, the majority view expanded the scope of the present case by bringing into its ambit issues relating to Muslim women’s entry in mosques, Parsi women’s entry in fire temples as well the practice of female genital mutilation of women in the Dawoodi Bohra community, among other similar issues.

Writing for himself and Justices AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, CJI Gogoi sounded a word of caution while referring the issues to a larger bench of seven judges.

“In a legal framework where the courts do not have any epistolary jurisdiction and issues pertaining to religion including religious practices are decided in exercise of jurisdiction under Section 9 of the Civil Procedure Code or Article 226/32 of the Constitution the courts should tread cautiously. This is time honoured principle and practice,” said the judgment.

The majority view, therefore, clearly expressed that while a constitutional court may exercise its jurisdiction in a public interest litigation (PIL) to issue orders in religious matters, or resort to the Civil Procedure Code to assume jurisdiction in such matters, there is a convention that courts must be guarded and careful.

The three judges also noted that the verdict by a seven-judge bench judgment in the Shirur Mutt case in 1954 and a subsequent view taken by a five-judge bench in the Durgah Committee, Ajmer, vs Syed Hussain Ali & Ors case in 1962 also appear to be in conflict with each other.

While the Shirur Mutt case ruled that what are essential religious practices of a particular religious denomination should be left to be determined by the denomination itself, the Durgah Committee judgment held that courts could interfere with those affairs at a religious place which are “purely secular” in nature as also superstitious beliefs.

These two views, the majority judgment held, “seem to be in apparent conflict requiring consideration by a larger Bench”.

Seven issues were then framed by the majority judgment, which has sought a clarity by the larger bench as to the extent to which the court can enquire into the issue of a particular practice is an integral part of the religion or religious practice of a particular religious denomination or should that be left exclusively to be determined by the head of the section of the religious group.

Another important question referred to the larger bench is: “What would be the permissible extent of judicial recognition to PILs in matters calling into question religious practices of a denomination or a section thereof at the instance of persons who do not belong to such religious denomination?”

