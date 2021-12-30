Cousin Arrested for Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Moradabad

With the arrest of her cousin from Delhi, police on Thursday claimed to have solved the rape-cum-murder of seven-year-old girl who was abducted from Kanth area here last week. On December 22, the class-2nd girl had gone missing while she was playing outside her home and two days later her dead body was found from a sugarcane field about two km from her house in Kanth area.

According to police, the autopsy had confirmed that the minor was raped before the murder. Subsequently, a case of rape, abduction and murder under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered.

In the the nearby CCTVs, the accused cousin was seen carrying the victim towards the sugarcane fields, the police said. After the thorough search and investigation, the accused was traced at his relative's place in Delhi and was arrested, Circle Officer Mahesh Gautam said.

"Accused has confessed to his crime before the police and after that he was produced before the remand court of Rachit Dixit which sent him to jail," the CPostmortem of the body has confirmed rape.O Gautam said. The accused had fled the Kanth area after her missing complaint was lodged, the police added.

