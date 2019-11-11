Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cousin Convinces 24-year-old to Stay With Him in Gurugram Hotel, Sexually Assaults Her in Sleep

The incident occurred on September 22 but was only reported to police on Saturday when the victim, a resident of Mahendragarh, filed a complaint in her local police station.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cousin Convinces 24-year-old to Stay With Him in Gurugram Hotel, Sexually Assaults Her in Sleep
Representative image.

Gurugram: A 24-year old woman, who came here for an examination, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her cousin in a hotel here, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 22 but was only reported to police on Saturday when the victim, a resident of Mahendragarh, filed a complaint in her local police station.

"Following the zero FIR with other sections registered in Mahendragarh, it was on Sunday transferred to the Woman Police Station in Gurugram. The investigation is in initial stages and the victim's statement has been recorded," Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"The victim said that she had visited Gurugram from her native place to appear in a examination. At the examination centre, she met her distant cousin who influenced her to stay with him in a hotel near the city bus stand.

"During night, when she was sleeping, the accused forcibly sexually assaulted her. He later threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone," he said.

"As the exam was on the day after, the victim didn't disclose her ordeal to her family. She gave the exam and returned to her native place. Having passed some days in extreme trauma, she then informed her family members," Bokan said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram