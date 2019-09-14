Cousin Rapes 3-year-old Girl in UP's Baghpat, Flees Spot After Leaving Her in 'Very Bad' Condition
Representative image.
Baghpat: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Saturday.
The girl was playing with her friends when the 24-year-old man took her to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her on Friday, Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Yadav said.
The accused left the child in a "very bad condition" and fled the village, they said, adding that the girl's family took her to a doctor who told them about the sexual assault.
On the complaint of the victim's family, an FIR was lodged against the accused, who is the son of the victim's uncle, and efforts are on to nab him, Yadav said.
He said the man lived in Chandigarh and had come to the village five days ago.
