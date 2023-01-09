CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#Budget2023
Home » News » India » Cousin Sisters Die After Consuming 'Petha' in UP; Food Poisoning Suspected
1-MIN READ

Cousin Sisters Die After Consuming 'Petha' in UP; Food Poisoning Suspected

PTI

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 22:08 IST

Lucknow, India

Police said the matter is being investigated (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Police said the matter is being investigated (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Police said the family had no clue from where the victims got the sweet

Two teenage cousin sisters died in Jharswan village of Baddupur police station area of the district on Monday after eating ‘petha’ (sweet) in a suspected case of food poisoning, police said.

“Neetu and Kamini, both 18-years-old, consumed the adulterated sweet Sunday night. They fell ill and were rushed to different private hospitals. The sisters died during treatment on Monday," Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Ashutosh Mishra said.

On getting information about the matter, Inspector Rajkumar reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Police said the family had no clue from where the victims got the sweet.

RELATED NEWS

Mishra said the matter is being investigated.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. food poisoning
  2. uttar pradesh
first published:January 09, 2023, 22:08 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 22:08 IST
Read More