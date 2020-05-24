Cousins Beat Man to Death for Not Getting Himself Tested for Covid-19 in UP’s Bijnor

Angry over their cousin not getting himself tested for coronavirus after returning home to Malakpur village in Bijnor from Delhi, two men beat the 23-year-old to death.

Manjeet Singh, a daily wage worker, had undergone thermal screening when he reached Bijnor on May 19 from Delhi and after his report came negative, he was not tested for Covid-19, Indian Express reported.

Suspecting him to be infected with the virus, Manjeet’s cousins Kapil and Manoj asked him to get his test done and, after a heated argument, thrashed him brutally with lathis. Manjeet was rushed to a hospital in Meerut with injuries to his shoulders and head, where he later died.







An FIR has been registered against Kapil and Manoj, their mother and Manoj’s wife at the Nahtaur police station. No arrests have been made yet.



