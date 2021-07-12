Covax to Receive 110 Mn Chinese Covid Vaccine Doses: Gavi

Two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinovac and Sinopharm, have agreed to immediately begin making more than 100 million Covid vaccine doses available to the COVAX distribution facility, Gavi, a global public-private health partnership, said on Monday.

“The agreements, which come at a time when the Delta variant is posing a rising risk to health systems, will begin to make 110 million doses immediately available to participants of the COVAX facility, with options for additional doses," said the vaccine alliance Gavi, which is one of the facility’s main backers.

GAVI co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world.

India is one of the major vaccine suppliers for the COVAX. In April, when the second wave hit, the country decided to stop overseas shipment of the vaccine. Recently, a Gavi spokesperson had said that the global vaccine alliance hopes to soon get deliveries of the AstraZeneca drug manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

