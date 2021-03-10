Expert Panel Clears Covaxin After Promising Phase 3 Trial Data. Now, You May Not Have to Sign Consent Forms

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin can be granted Emergency Use Approval, Drug regulator’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended on Wednesday.

Covaxin can be taken off clinical trial mode, a subject expert committee that has been monitoring the development has recommended to DCGI, which will take a final call on the matter. If Covaxin is not administered under clinical trial mode, people will not be asked to sign the consent form to take the vaccine, NDTV reported.

The recommendation of the SEC came after going through the Indian vaccine’s phase 3 trial data.