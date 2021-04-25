Covaxin, Covishield Prices Announced As India Readies To Vaccinate All Adults From May: FAQs

Bharat Biotech has introduced the prices for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, while laying out the distribution guidelines to the government and for exports. The prices are applicable for the next phase of the vaccination drive beginning May 1; in this phase all adults are eligible for the jab. With Bharat Biotech’s move, prices of both vaccines currently in use in India — the other one is Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid shot — are available in public domain. Here’s all you need to know about the vaccine prices.

What’s the price of Covaxin?

Bharat Biotech has fixed the prices of Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. In a statement, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna M Ella said the company was supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage. The company has kept the vaccine prices between $15-20 for export markets.

Why are the prices high?

Bharat Biotech has defended the price tag and said Covaxin was an inactivated and highly purified vaccine — which makes manufacturing expensive due to very low process yields. “All costs towards product development, manufacturing facilities and clinical trials were deployed primarily using internal funding and resources of Bharat Biotech,” the company said in a statement.

Is it Still Free for Those Above 45?

The prices will be applicable only for those between 18 and 45 years after the government starts inoculation for them from May 1. The government has said earlier free vaccination for those above 45, and health care and front line workers at government hospitals will continue. “Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years,” the government in an April 19 statement said.

What’s India’s policy for phase 3?

From May 1, vaccine-makers can sell 50% of what they produce directly to states and private players, while the rest will have to go to the Centre for the ongoing government-sponsored campaign that will remain limited to those above 45 years, and health care and frontline workers. “We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for Central Government supplies," Bharat Biotech said.

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF COVISHIELD?

Earlier this week, Serum Institute of India (SII), which makes Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield in India, fixed the prices at Rs 400 for every dose for state governments and Rs 600 for every dose for private hospitals. It currently charges the central government Rs 150 per dose for the existing supplies. “Covishield is the most affordable COVID-19 vaccine available in the market today," SII said. The initial prices were kept very low globally as these were based on advance funding given by those countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing, it added.

What are the prices now?

At government centres, vaccines for health care and front line workers, and those above 45 are free. At private hospitals, one dose, irrespective of the vaccine, costs Rs 250. In phase three, private hospitals “would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt. of India channel (states and private sector),” according to the government’s April 19 press note.

How has India’s Vaccination drive progressed?

India’s vaccination drive began on January 16 for health care workers. It was gradually expanded to accommodate front line workers, and then the population above 60 years and those above 45 years with underlying health conditions, or comorbidities. From April, the comorbidity clause was removed, making all above 45 eligible for the shot. Finally, India became one of the few countries to open the vaccination drive to all adults.

States that have announced free vaccinations

According to the recent reports, 17 Indian states have decided to vaccinate their population against free of cost to inoculate maximum number against Covid-19. The states include- Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana.

